Fields divided into two in Kahramanmaraş, showing severity of quake

While many people lost their lives due to the earthquake, the epicenter of which was Kahramanmaraş, affecting also 9 other provinces, thousands of buildings were also destroyed. As the region shook like a cradle, the cinematographer Muhammet Kösem, who made an earthquake documentary, also viewed the fault line stretching for kilometers in Kahramanmaraş from the air.

Published 21.02.2023 12:01





