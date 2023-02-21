EU reassures Türkiye of solidarity after new quake hit Hatay province

The European Commission on Tuesday reassured Türkiye of the bloc's solidarity as another strong earthquake on Monday jolted the country's southern province of Hatay after the massive Feb. 6 quakes hit the country's southern regions.

On behalf of the EU College of Commissioners, Dana Spinant, the European Commission deputy chief spokesperson, expressed "condolences to the people" of Türkiye and Syria that have been affected again by the disaster.

"We stand with Türkiye in these difficult times," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said on Twitter.

He asserted that he was "following closely the situation in Hatay" where the new earthquake added "to the suffering and destruction of the families affected."

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi also expressed "condolences to the victims and their families."

"The EU stands firmly with Türkiye," he added, confirming "unwavering" support for the country.

Varhelyi and Swedish International Development Minister Johan Forssell will travel on Wednesday to Türkiye to hold talks with Turkish authorities in preparation for an EU donor conference.

On March 16, the Swedish EU Presidency and the European Commission will co-host an EU donor conference to raise funds for those in need in Türkiye and Syria.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a 6.4 magnitude quake took place on Monday at around 8.04 p.m. local time (1704GMT) in the Defne district of Türkiye's southern Hatay province, followed by a 5.8 magnitude aftershock three minutes later, with the epicenter located in the Samandag district.

The new quake came after magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 other provinces-Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazig-on Feb. 6, killing over 42,000 people.