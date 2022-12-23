Trams in Kiev at a standstill due to power shortage

Due to the acute power shortage caused by the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid, public transport with trams and trolley buses has been suspended in the capital Kiev for the time being.



In their place, 222 additional regular buses would be used, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Friday evening.



The metro was not affected by these energy-saving measures, he said. "The metro is working," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. The metro network, which was opened back in 1960, now has a route length of almost 70 kilometres.



The repeated Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy network have caused severe damage, especially in Kiev. Klitschko said at the beginning of this week that only 50% of the electricity needs of the city of 3 million people could be met.



