Oil spill shuts Kiel Canal in northern Germany until Saturday

The Kiel Canal, which runs from the North Sea to the Baltic Sea in northern Germany, is expected to remain closed until Saturday following an oil spill.



The length of time it will take to contain the spill will depend largely on weather conditions, among other things, according to the head of emergency operations, Robby Renner.



The wind may cause particular difficulties, as it is forecast to shift direction during the course of Friday.



The local canal authority is expecting the Kiel Canal to be closed until at least midday (1100 GMT) on Saturday, Renner said.



The oil leaked from a pipeline in the port of Brunsbüttel on Wednesday.



