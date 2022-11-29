Türkiye makes 'sincere' contributions to regional, global peace: Official

Türkiye is making "realistic and sincere" contributions to the regional and global peace with its effective use of public diplomacy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday.

"We are trying to implement our public diplomacy in line with our foreign policy, which includes the vision of contributing to regional and global peace and stability, as well as defending the interests of our country.

"Our public diplomacy not only protects the rights and interests of our country and our nation, but also realizes the aim of making realistic and sincere contributions to regional and global peace and stability," Altun told Public Diplomacy Coordination Board in the capital Ankara.

He further said Türkiye shapes its public diplomacy with the interests of not only the country but also the region and for the purpose of global peace.

The focal point of Türkiye's activities in the field of public diplomacy is the principle of "strengthening the Türkiye brand," Altun added.

"Another goal of our public diplomacy perspective is to show and introduce the power, capabilities and possibilities of our state to the world," he said.