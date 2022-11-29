 Contact Us
Russia says 'toxic' U.S. behaviour prompted it to cancel nuclear talks

Published November 29,2022
Moscow accused the United States on Tuesday of toxic anti-Russian behaviour and said this was what had prompted it to postpone nuclear arms talks with U.S. officials in Cairo this week.

"In all areas, we note the highest level of toxicity and hostility from Washington," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

"As part of the all-out hybrid war unleashed against us, almost every U.S. step towards Russia is subject to a pathological desire to harm our country wherever possible."