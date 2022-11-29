UKRAINES ZELENSKIY: RUSSIAN FORCES TRY TO ADVANCE IN DONBAS, SITUATION DIFFICULT

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said that the situation at the frontline remains difficult, with Russian forces attempting to advance in the Donbas region and Kharkiv.

"The situation at the front is difficult," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Despite extremely large losses, the occupiers are still trying to advance on the Donetsk region, gain a foothold in Luhansk region, move into Kharkiv region, they are planning something in the south."

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces comprise Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been going on for months.