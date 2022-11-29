NATO expresses solidarity with Türkiye in fight against terrorism

NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed their solidarity with Türkiye.

"We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand in solidarity with Türkiye in grieving the loss of life after the recent horrific terrorist attacks," said a joint statement published on the first day of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania's capital Bucharest.

"NATO will continue to protect our populations and defend every inch of Allied territory at all times. We will do so in line with our 360-degree approach and against all threats and challenges," said the statement.

The remarks came after a recent terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The foreign ministers also expressed NATO's further assistance to continue to repair Ukraine's destroyed energy infrastructure and protect it from air attacks.

"We condemn Russia's persecution of the civilian population in Ukraine and violations of human rights, including exile, torture, and barbaric treatment of women and children," the statement said.

"Allies will assist Ukraine as it repairs its energy infrastructure and protects its people from missile attacks," said the joint statement.

NATO foreign ministers are taking part in a two-day meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

The ministers discussed the war in Ukraine, which is considered a threat to Euro-Atlantic peace and security.