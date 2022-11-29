French authorities rescue 61 migrants including children in Channel

French authorities rescued 61 migrants including small children in the English Channel on Tuesday in one of the largest emergency operations in recent months as calm seas drew a rush of migrants in small boats towards the coast of Britain.

Rescue workers in the port of Boulogne, where the migrants were brought ashore, said about 30 people had to be plucked out of the cold waters as they rushed to climb aboard a French rescue vessel from their rubber dinghy, which had been taking on water.

Officials said the rescue took place about one nautical mile inside British territorial waters.

Afghan, Indian, Iranian and Pakistani nationals were aboard the dinghy, which left the French coast in the small hours of the morning, the refugee said.

At the quayside, the migrants were handed fresh clothing and heat-retaining blankets by emergency workers.

One of the migrants told Reuters through a translator that the party contained three women and three children. He put the total number at 51, but two rescue workers said the total was 61.