Türkiye seeing peak numbers in tourism, says President Erdoğan

Türkiye is seeing high numbers in tourism sector despite the fallout from the global pandemic, said the nation's president on Tuesday.

"Although we paused during the global pandemic period, we are all experiencing the peak point of our country in terms of both the number of tourists and tourism revenues," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye rose to fourth place in the world in terms of the number of tourists in 2021 and to eighth place in tourism revenues, which he described as a sign that the country will reach an even better position this year.

He stressed that Türkiye is suitable for the development and growth of the tourism sector with all its regions and cities.

"In this period where our competitors in tourism have lost momentum due to the effects of the global crisis, our way to rise to the world leadership is clear by working much harder," the president said.

Türkiye aims to avoid missing out on opportunities by placing the country at the center of a reshaping global, political, and economic architecture, Erdoğan added.