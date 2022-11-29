Russian and Ukrainian reports of attacks in Donetsk region

Russian troops are continuing their assault on Ukrainian forces dug in along the front in the Donetsk region in the east of the country, the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow says.



It mentioned the towns of Verkhnokamyanske, Andriivka and Vodiane as being attacked from the air. The reports match similar statements from the Ukrainian general staff in Kiev, which referred to massive Russian troop concentrations along the front in this area.



To the north around Kupyansk and Lyman, Russian troops are resisting Ukrainian attacks, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The report again matches Ukrainian reports that Russian forces are on the defensive there.



Air raid alarms sounded throughout Ukraine during the day, with one in Kiev lasting 12 minutes. There were no immediate reports of missile strikes.