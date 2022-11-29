Israel, U.S. hold air drill to simulate strikes on Iran

Israel and the U.S. launched joint aerial exercises to simulate airstrikes against Iranian targets, according to the Israeli military on Tuesday.

A military statement said the 3-day aerial training is being conducted over Israel and the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the statement, the exercises include air refueling missions for fighter jets in simulation scenarios of regional threats.

Several joint military exercises took place between the Israeli and U.S. armies in the past few weeks.

Last week, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi said during his visit to Washington that both the Israeli and U.S. militaries will expand their joint plans and activities against the "Iranian entrenchment" in the region.






































