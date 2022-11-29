GERMANYS SCHOLZ PROMISES MORE UKRAINE SUPPORT IN CALL WITH ZELENSKY

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised more support for Ukraine in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.



German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that the two leaders spoke about the situation in Ukraine, where Russian air strikes have been targeting civilian infrastructure, water and electricity supplies.



"The chancellor condemned the ongoing shelling and assured Ukraine of further short-term support," the spokesperson said.



The German government has so far provided short-term financial assistance to repair energy infrastructure amounting to approximately €56 million ($57.8 million), Hebestreit explained. Germany is also providing more than 350 generators.



"The chancellor reaffirmed Germany's continued support to Ukraine also in the area of air defence and long-term reconstruction," the spokesperson added.



The Ukrainian side had earlier said the phone call was about strengthening Ukraine's missile defences, among other things.



Zelensky reported on Twitter that the implementation of an initiative to supply Ukrainian grain to poor countries was also discussed, along with the so-called "Ukrainian peace formula," which entails a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory within the 1991 borders.

