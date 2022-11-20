Warnings of power outages, cyberattacks in Germany in winter

Ralph Tiesler, Head of Germany's Civil Protection and Disaster Relief Office, warned that regional and temporary power cuts may occur in the country during the winter months.

Tiesler, in a statement to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, said that developments in recent years, such as COVID-19 or Russia's invasion of Ukraine, show that it is necessary to be prepared for crises that no one expects.

Expressing that it is also expected that disasters caused by climate change will be seen in the coming years, Tiesler said that civil protection in Germany should be strengthened.

He also stated that if there is a war in Germany's neighboring countries, his country will be directly affected and that there is a danger of power cuts in the current situation.

In this context, Tiesler also stated that disruptions may occur in supply chains as well as possible cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures, government institutions, and companies, adding "We need to be better prepared against these."

Tiesler pointed out that power cuts should be expected during the winter months and said, "By this, I mean regional and temporary power cuts."