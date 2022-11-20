News World Zelensky: Russia has already fired thousands of missiles at Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published November 21,2022

Since the war against Ukraine began, Russia has already fired some 4,700 missiles at targets in the neighbouring country, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"Hundreds of our cities have been practically burned down, thousands of people have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been deported to Russia," Zelensky said on Sunday in a video message to the International Organization of French-speaking Countries (OIF), whose representatives were meeting in Djerba, Tunisia.



"And millions of people have left Ukraine to seek shelter from war in other countries," he continued.



Last Tuesday alone, he said, Russia fired close to 100 missiles at Ukraine. "A hundred different missiles against our cities, against residential buildings, against businesses, against power plants," Zelensky said.



As a result of these attacks, more than 20 million people were temporarily without electricity, he said. Zelensky asked the member states of the French-speaking countries for help.



"Ukraine really wants peace. But to restore peace, we need support," he said. A return to peace is quite possible, he said. "But it is possible if everyone in the world understands that no one in the world deserves a single day of terror."









