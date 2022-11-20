VALENCIAS DOUBLE HELPS ECUADOR DEFEAT WORLD CUP HOSTS QATAR IN TOURNAMENT OPENER

Enner Valencia 's first-half goals earned Ecuador a 2-0 victory over World Cup hosts Qatar in the tournament opener on Sunday.



Two first-half goals from veteran striker Enner Valencia sealed a deserved Group A victory for Ecuador as Qatar's first-ever World Cup finals match ended in disappointment.



Qatari fans began filing out of the Al Bayt Stadium long before the final whistle after a dominant display from the Ecuadorans.



Valencia is Ecuador's only World Cup scorer as he also netted all of their three goals at the nation's debut in 2014.



Harmless World Cup novices Qatar face a big challenge to survive the first round, with their other Group A games Friday against African champions Senegal and November 29 against the Netherlands.



South Africa in 2010 are the only previous hosts to be knocked out in the first stage.



The opening match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor set off the first World Cup during the European winter and in the Arab world.







