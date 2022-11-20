Video footage shows how Turkish army hit YPG and PKK targets in Syria and Iraq

The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Sunday shared video of its fresh air operation against the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria and northern Iraq, near Türkiye's southern border.

"Shelters, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, so-called headquarters and training camps belonging to terrorists who threaten our country, nation, and border security were destroyed like this!" the ministry said with video footage on the cross-border operation.

The footage includes scenes of Turkish warplanes taking off and hitting terrorist targets.

The footage came after the launch early Sunday of Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the terrorist group YPG/PKK. The ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The terrorist YPG/PKK and PKK have illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

The operation follows last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The Turkish government said the attack was carried out by the terror group PKK/YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.