ERDOĞAN SHAKES HANDS WITH EGYPTS LEADER SISI AT WORLD CUP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed.

Ankara's ties with Cairo have been strained since Sisi, then Egypt's army chief, led the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was strongly supported by Erdoğan.

The two countries started high-level political consultations last year amid a push by Türkiye to ease tensions with U.S.-allied Arab states.







