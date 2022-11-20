 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan shakes hands with Egypt's leader Sisi at World Cup

Erdoğan shakes hands with Egypt's leader Sisi at World Cup

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey's presidency showed.

Reuters WORLD
Published November 20,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN SHAKES HANDS WITH EGYPTS LEADER SISI AT WORLD CUP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shook hands with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, a photo from Turkey's presidency showed.

Ankara's ties with Cairo have been strained since Sisi, then Egypt's army chief, led the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was strongly supported by Erdoğan.

The two countries started high-level political consultations last year amid a push by Türkiye to ease tensions with U.S.-allied Arab states.