Zelensky says Russia has not proposed peace talks to Kyiv, Poland blast was not caused by Ukrainian missile

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia had not made any offer of peace talks to Kyiv.

"They do not communicate with us," he told reporters in Kyiv.

He was also quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying he had no doubt that an explosion that killed two people in Poland was not caused by a Ukrainian missile.

"I have no doubt that it was not our missile."

He said he believed Tuesday's explosion was caused by a Russian missile, adding that he based his conclusions on reports from Ukraine's military which he "cannot but trust".

Zelensky was quoted as saying he believed Ukraine should already have been given access to the site pf the explosion.

"Do we have the right to be in the investigation team? Of course," he said.