Italy, Türkiye 2 main players in Mediterranean: Italian premier

The Italian premier said Wednesday that Italy and Türkiye are the two main players in the Mediterranean.

Giorgia Meloni's remarks came after the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, where she held a news conference evaluating the summit and her contacts.

Noting that the focus was Mediterranean countries during last week's UN climate summit, COP27, which she attended in Egypt's seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Meloni said: "As part of the projection on Mediterranean countries, we had a meeting here, for example, with Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan."

"Italy and Türkiye are historically the two main players in the Mediterranean. It is important that the two nations talk to each other in this way, for example, about the energy crisis, for example, about the migration crisis," she said.

Regarding the missile falling on Poland, Meloni said which side the missile came from would not make much difference for Italy.

"The responsibility rests entirely with Russia. We condemned Moscow's missile attacks with our allies," she added.