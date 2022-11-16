HUNGARY CALLS ZELENSKYS POLAND MISSILE CLAIMS IRRESPONSIBLE

 Contact Us
"In such a situation, world leaders speak responsibly," Gergely Gulyas, chief of staff to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, told reporters. "The Ukrainian president, by immediately accusing the Russians, was wrong, it's a bad example," he said, praising the cautious attitude of Poland and the United States.

Published November 16,2022
Hungary Wednesday called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's insistence a missile which landed in Poland was fired by Russia irresponsible as Washington endorsed Poland's conclusion the projectile likely originated from Kyiv's air defences.

