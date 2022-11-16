'Anti-terrorism law' approved in Sweden

The Swedish government voted Wednesday in favor of a constitutional amendment in hopes of altering its anti-terror law.

The Riksdag adopted the legislative changes in a 270 - 37 vote.

The new law will give greater opportunity to restrict freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism -- a key demand from Türkiye to approve Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

Changes will make it possible to propose and decide on laws that prohibit terror groups or involve participation in a terror group's criminal offense.

The Left Party and the Green Party opposed the bill.

The amendment paves the way for easier criminal proceedings against members of the PKK/YPG terror organization or other terror groups.

It will also ensure that those who publish information that harms Sweden's relationship with another state or international organizations can be investigated by the Swedish Intelligence Agency which can eventually lead to four years in prison.

The amendment will take effect Jan. 1.