Britain/Ireland, Türkiye bid for Euro 2028; Türkiye and Italy for 2032

Britain and Ireland have bid for Euro 2028 along with Türkiye while the Turks have also bid for the 2032 tournament with Italy, UEFA said on Wednesday.



The deadline for initial bids passed without any surprises.



"The submission deadline of the final bid dossiers is 12 April 2023. The appointment of host(s)...will be made in autumn 2023," UEFA said in a statement.



The five football associations of the British Isles earlier announced the 14 stadiums in their initial bid dossier that will be cut to 10.



Nine English grounds are included, while there are two in the Republic of Ireland and one each in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.



Their bid is favourite for 2028 but it is so far unclear if all five teams would qualify automatically.



Russia had wanted to host in 2028 or 2032. However, due to the invasion of Ukraine, UEFA excluded Russia as a possible host.



Euro 2020, held a year late due to Covid-19, was held across the continent but with the semi-finals and finals at England's Wembley Stadium. Euro 2024 is in Germany.