Russia commiting war crimes, political solution possible: US general

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure constitute a "terror" campaign and "war crimes," following the complete battlefield failure of Moscow's forces, the top US general said Wednesday.

"Russia is choosing to use their time to attempt to regroup their forces, and they are imposing a campaign of terror, a campaign of maximum suffering on the Ukrainian civilian population, in order to defeat Ukrainian morale," said Pentagon Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley.

Milley also said the probability of Ukraine securing military victory "anytime soon" against Russia is "not high," adding political solution to secure Russian withdrawal is more possible.

'AS LONG AS IT TAKES'

The United States will support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against invading Russian forces for as long as it takes, the top U.S. military leaders also said, adding it was up to Kyiv to determine when and how to negotiate with Moscow.

"Ukraine will continue to endure. Ukraine is not going to back down," said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding Ukraine was free, "and they want to remain free."

Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both said the United States would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."

The Pentagon's top general also warned that any Chinese attack on Taiwan would be a strategic mistake as bad as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think it would be unwise, it would be a political mistake, a geopolitical mistake, a strategic mistake, similar to what the strategic mistake is that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has made in Ukraine," said US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley.