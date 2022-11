Erdoğan sees no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives for the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 15 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit runs from 15 to 16 November 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, adding that a U.N-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets.

Speaking at a news conference during a summit of the G20 grouping, Erdoğan said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse.