Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia would not "achieve its goal" with a fresh barrage of strikes targeting his country's power grid.

"It is clear what the enemy wants. It will not achieve its goal," Zelensky said in a video statement, adding that Russia had fired 85 missiles on energy facilities across the country. "I know that the strikes cut off the power supply in many cities of our country. We are working, we will restore everything," he added.