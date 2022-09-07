Burundi’s president sacks prime minister after coup claims

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Wednesday sacked his prime minister following allegations of a possible coup plot against him.

In a decree, Ndayishimiye appointed Security Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca as the new prime minister to replace Alain Guillaume Bunyoni.

In a hastily convened session, Ndirakobuca was unanimously approved by parliament and sworn in.

The sacking came days after Ndayishimiye last week made claims of a possible coup plot against him while speaking at a meeting of government officials.

Ndayishimiye, 54, assumed office in June 2020 after his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza died of what the Burundian authorities said was heart failure.

Bunyoni, a former police chief, has long been a senior figure in the ruling CNDD-FDD party.

Also fired was Chief of Staff Gen. Gabriel Nizigama who was replaced by Col. Aloys Sindayihebura, formerly in charge of domestic intelligence within the National Intelligence Service.

Burundi early this year returned to the international scene following the lifting of economic sanctions which were imposed on the country by the EU amid a deteriorating political situation six years ago.

Last year, the US also lifted sanctions which were imposed on the country's military and security officials, citing positive political developments in the country following the 2020 elections.





