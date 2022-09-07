Scholz offers German help with Ukraine reconstruction in call with Zelenskiy

Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged Germany's ongoing support for Ukraine during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which the leaders discussed further ways to help the war-torn country, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This included measures to assist in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the spokesperson said, adding that Scholz had outlined intense preparations for an international conference on this matter, to be held in Berlin on Oct. 25.

Scholz and Zelenskiy also agreed that protecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was of great importance, and backed measures recommended in a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which on Tuesday called for a protection zone around the site.

Zelensky thanked Scholz in a tweet after their call, also for confirming that the EU will provide €5 billion ($4.9 billion) in aid for Ukraine.



He also emphasized the need for an International Monetary Fund aid programme.



Zelensky also said the two had discussed possible further military aid for Ukraine.