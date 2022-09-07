ERDOĞAN FAULTS WESTS PROVOCATION-BASED POLICY TOWARDS RUSSIA

The West is following a "provocation-based policy" towards Russia, but Moscow should not be underestimated, Türkiye's president said on Wednesday.

"I can clearly say that I do not find the attitude of the West (towards Russia) right. Because there is a West that follows a policy based on provocation," Erdoğan said at a news conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic in the capital Belgrade.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine this February, Türkiye has stressed that following a "balanced" policy has yielded dividends, such as the historic deal in Istanbul this July unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.





Erdoğan added that it does not seem the Russia-Ukraine war will end "anytime soon," adding: "I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated."

The Turkish president also reiterated Ankara's balanced policy between Russia and Ukraine to help solve the crisis.

The Turkish policy of keeping lines of diplomacy open with Russia has also resulted in Türkiye hosting the highest-level meetings of officials from Moscow and Kyiv since the war begin.

During Erdoğan's visit-the second stop on a three-nation Balkan tour-Türkiye and Serbia signed seven agreements in such areas as the economy, industry, and technology, including a protocol allowing mutual passport-free travel for nationals on both sides.





ERDOĞAN: UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, SERBIANS VISITING TURKIYE WILL SET A NEW RECORD

Under a new deal for passport-free travel, the Turkish president said on Wednesday that he expects Serbian tourists visiting Türkiye to set a new record.

"We expect the number of tourists from Serbia visiting our country this year-breaking a record-to surpass 300,000 for the first time," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the Türkiye-Serbia Business Forum in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Erdoğan said the deal will help propel bilateral relations to the next level.

"Our investments in Serbia have made a leap in the last decade, from $1 million to $400 million. The number of our companies in Serbia now tops 1,300," the president said.

He added that Turkish companies have a business volume of approximately $847 million in Serbia, with 50 projects in various regions.

Türkiye's door is open to Serbian entrepreneurs who want to invest in the country, he said.





