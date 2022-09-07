U.S. demands Russia halt 'filtration' operations in Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of overseeing so-called "filtration" operations in Ukraine and providing lists of Ukrainians to be forced to move to areas of Russian control , and it demanded Russia halt the practice.

"The United States has information that (individuals) from Russia's presidential administration are overseeing and coordinating filtration operations. We are further aware that the Russian presidential administration officials are providing lists of Ukrainians to be targeted for filtration," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We demand that Russia halt these filtration operations immediately."