Slovenia defeat France to clinch 1st spot in EuroBasket Group B

Slovenia defeated France 88-82 on Wednesday to claim the first spot in Group B of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022.

Playing at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Luka Doncic recorded the second-highest scoring performance in EuroBasket history with 47 points, only surpassed by Eddy Terrace, who netted 63 versus Albania in 1957.

Slovenian guard Doncic finished the historic clash with a stat line of 47 points on 15-for-23 shooting, adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Goran Dragic produced 14 points, while Edo Muric scored nine points.

For the French team, Rudy Gobert finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, as Thomas Heurtel made a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

With a loss over Slovenia, France will play against Türkiye in the Round of 16 in Berlin on Saturday.

The Slovenian team, who ended the group stage with a 4-1 record, will tip off the next stage with a Round of 16 matchups over the fourth-place qualifier from Group A.



