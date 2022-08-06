Israeli aggression towards Gaza claims dozens lives including six children

The death toll from the latest violence in Gaza has risen to 24, including six children, health authorities in the territory said Saturday.

Gaza's health ministry blamed "Israeli aggression" for the deaths, and for the 203 people wounded.

But an Israeli government statement denied blame for a strike in Jabalia on Saturday that reportedly killed children.

"Israeli security forces did not strike in Jabalia in the past few hours. It has been irrefutably proven that this incident was the result of the misfiring of a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad," it said.





