Scholz greets G7 leaders as Ukraine-dominated summit kicks off

Published June 26,2022
German Chancellor has welcomed his fellow G7 leaders at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau, officially kicking off a three-day summit set to centre on the joint response to Russian's war in Ukraine.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States were greeted at the alpine summit venue by Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst before sitting down for their first session.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the talks.