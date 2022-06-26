The world's first car with solar panels, the Lightyear 0, is expected to go into production this year. The car will have a curved solar panel, on the roof, on the bonnet, and on the baggage, which will recharge the electric battery of the vehicle on the go or even when it is stationed. 'The optimized solar roof and holistic design mean that the car can drive for weeks, even months, without charging,' says the Dutch producer firm Lightyear, on its website. The company's data claim that Lightyear 0 can go up to 625km without needing to charge, in addition to the autonomy of 70km on a sunny day, thanks to the solar panels, which would provide thousands of km more. 'In cloudy climates, based on the average commute of around 35 kilometers per day, you can drive for up to two months before you need to think about charging. In sunnier countries, that could be up to seven months,' the company said. Furthermore, every hour under the sun would add 10km of charge to the battery, according to Lightyear. The model has a maximum speed of 160km per hour, while it can accelerate from 0 to 100km in 10 seconds. Lightyear has a propulsion system with four motors, one in every wheel. It also has a coefficient aerodynamic with a value of 0.19 and its weight is 1,575kg. In case it is not sunny, the car can be charged traditionally too, plugging it into an energy source. First deliveries in Europe of the Lightyear 0 might come in November with a price tag of 250,000 euros, approximately $262,344.