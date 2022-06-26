At least four dead, hundreds injured after stand collapses during bullfight in Colombia

At least four people have been killed and hundreds of people got injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia, BBC quoted the local media as saying.

"There are four people dead at the moment -- two women, a man and a child," the governor of Tolima department, Jose Ricardo Orozco, told local radio after the incident in the central city of El Espinal.

A full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.

"There are about 30 people seriously injured... that's a preliminary report," Orozco said, noting that emergency personnel were still evacuating the wounded to area hospitals for treatment.