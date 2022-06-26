Houses damaged after house explosion in Birmingham, casualties reported

One house is destroyed while other houses were significantly damaged after a house explosion in Birmingham, British police said on Sunday.

There were also casualties, the police added.

"All emergency services and utility companies are at the scene of a house explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham," a statement from West Midlands Police said.

"One house is destroyed with others significantly damaged. Cars have also been damaged."

Police said there are "reports of casualties, but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time."

People have been evacuated from the area and "the cause of the explosion is not yet known," according to the statement.

"We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham. A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice. The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work," the West Midlands Ambulance Service said on Twitter.