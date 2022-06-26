Ukraine: Russia trying to block off access to south of Lysychansk

Russian troops are focusing their attacks on the city of Lysychansk, after seizing its sister city, Severodonetsk, across the Siverskyi Donets river.



Russian forces were using artillery to block off access to the city from the south, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. Civilian and military infrastructure had also been hit, the report said, although this could not be verified independently.



Within the Luhansk region, Ukrainian troops now only control Lysychansk, although Russian soldiers have already advanced to the city's outskirts.