Russia tells Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender

The Russian army has again called on Ukrainian forces in the heavily contested port city of Mariupol to surrender.



Taking into account the "catastrophic" in the Azovstal steelworks, the trapped Ukrainian fighters and "foreign mercenaries" are being offered to cease hostilities and lay down their arms from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) on Sunday, said a statement of Major General Mikhail Mizintsev of the Russian Defence Ministry.



"All those who lay down their arms are guaranteed life," Mizintsev said.



According to Russian information, all remaining Ukrainian fighters in the city have now holed up inside its Azovstal steelworks.



In a breakdown of how the surrender would work, Mizintsev said that from 6 am the Russian side would raise red flags and the Ukrainian side white ones "all around the perimeter of Azovstal" as a sign of compliance with the ceasefire.



After confirmation of readiness on previously established communication channels, from 6 am to 1 pm, all Ukrainian units would be allowed to withdraw from the area "without any weapons or ammunition."



Mizintsev also called on all Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms, warning them not to "test your fate like the Mariupol tragedy, but make the only right decision to cease hostilities and lay down your arms now, wherever your 'handlers' force you to fight for the ideas of Nazism."



The major general promised compliance with "all norms of the Geneva Convention for the treatment of prisoners of war."