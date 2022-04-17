Shelling kills five, injures 13 in Kharkiv city centre - report

 Contact Us
Published April 17,2022
Five people were killed and 20 were injured in shelling of the city centre of Kharkiv on Sunday, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Synehubov said that the city centre and the Saltivka suburb were hit by rocket laucher and artillery fire on Sunday, causing casualties and destroying apartment blocks.

Synehubov said Ukraine's armed forces had succesfully engaged in counter-attacks in the Kharkiv region, recapturing two villages fully and another partially.