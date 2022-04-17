Russia claims it shot down 2 Ukrainian jets

Russia said on Sunday that its air forces have shot down two Ukrainian MIG-29 jets over Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces also destroyed fuel and ammunition depots in Barvenkovo and Dobropolye regions by using high-precision air-to-surface missiles.

Additionally, 136 warplanes, 471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 249 air defense systems, 2,308 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 254 multiple missile launcher systems, 998 artillery systems and mortars, and 2,171 special military cars have been destroyed since the start of what Russia calls "a special military operation" on Feb. 24, he added.

At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine so far in the war, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher.

More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.