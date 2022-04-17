Zelensky vows tough resistance to expected Russian offensive in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signalled that Ukraine is preparing to offer tough resistance in the face of an expected large-scale Russian offensive in the east of the country.



"We will not give up our territory," Zelensky told CNN on Sunday, adding that the fight for the Donbass region could shape the outcome of the war as a whole, meaning Ukraine had to stand its ground.



Zelensky said dialogue with Russia was important, if possible, but said it was difficult given the atrocities committed in Bucha and other parts of the country. "Our society does not want us to continue talks," he said, adding that it was a "great tragedy."



Zelensky also renewed his calls for the West to send more military equipment to the Ukrainian military as soon as possible.



