Ukraine says besieged Mariupol still holding

Ukraine's deputy defense minister says that the key port of Mariupol is holding despite the continuing Russian attacks.

Hanna Malyar said Sunday that the defenders of the key Sea of Azov port have tied up significant Russian forces besieging the city. She described Mariupol as a "shield defending Ukraine" that prevents the Russian troops encircling the city from advancing to other areas of the country.

Malyar said that the Russians have continued to hit Mariupol with air raids and were possibly preparing an amphibious landing to beef up their forces in the city.