 Contact Us
News World Kyiv residents urged to head to air raid shelters amid Russian military attack

Kyiv residents urged to head to air raid shelters amid Russian military attack

DPA WORLD
Published February 24,2022
Subscribe
KYIV RESIDENTS URGED TO HEAD TO AIR RAID SHELTERS AMID RUSSIAN MILITARY ATTACK
Kyiv's 2.8 million inhabitants have been told to head to air-raid shelters if possible, amid a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Air raid sirens sounded across the capital during Thursday as a trial. Martial law has been in force throughout the country since 5:30 am (0230 GMT) by decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky, for an initial period of 30 days.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine overnight to Thursday.

However, there has already been fighting near Kyiv, for example at a military airfield.