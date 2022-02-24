Erdoğan denounces Russian invasion of Ukraine as 'heavy blow' to regional peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday denounced Russia 's invasion of Ukraine as a "heavy blow" to regional peace.

"We reject Russia 's military operation. This step, which we view as against international law, is a heavy blow struck on regional peace, harmony and stability," Erdoğan said in a televised speech.

The Turkish leader added that he conveyed Turkey's support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Thursday.

Erdoğan, whose government has friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine, had positioned Turkey, a member of NATO, as a neutral mediator for a resolution to the crisis.

He expressed "sincere sadness" over the fact that the two countries "with which we have close political, economic and social ties" were confronting each other.

In a separate statement, the foreign ministry urged Moscow to stop its "unjust and unlawful" invasion immediately.

"We consider the military operation... unacceptable and reject it," the ministry said.

Erdoğan, who stepped up diplomacy with phone calls to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders this week, said Turkey had no desire to abandon ties with either of the countries.

"We want this issue to be resolved without us having to choose between the two," he said in comments published in local media on Wednesday.

TURKEY TO CONTINUE SUPPORTING UKRAINE'S TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Turkey will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sees Russia's attack on it as unacceptable, the presidency said on Thursday in a statement after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan chaired a security summit over Moscow's offensive.

"It was emphasized that Turkey would continue to support Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the presidency statement said.

