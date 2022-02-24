UKRAINES ZELENSKY CALLS ON CITIZENS TO FIGHT AGAINST RUSSIA, PROMISES TO ISSUE WEAPONS TO EVERYONE

Ukraine's Zelensky calls on citizens to fight against Russia, promises to issue weapons to everyone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.

Zelensky urged Russians to come out and protest against the war.

UKRAINE BREAKS DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH RUSSIA

Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelensky said in a video message. It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.









