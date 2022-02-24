News Sport Borussia Dortmund crash out of Europa League at Rangers

Published February 25,2022

Borussia Dortmund crashed out of the Europa League at the play-off phase on Thursday with a 2-2 draw in Glasgow not enough to turn around a 4-2 defeat at home to Rangers last week.



James Tavernier opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty, as he did in Dortmund, and grabbed a second half equalizer after a hideous error by Mats Hummels.



In between Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen had put Dortmund in front on the night but they could not find a third and Rangers were closer to a winner with Ryan Kent's goal harshly disallowed by video review.



Rangers now enter Friday's last 16 draw while the pressure will increase on Dortmund coach Marco Rose after the third competition exit - after the Champions League and German Cup - in his maiden season at the club.



Bellingham hit the post in the opening minutes but Julian Brandt fouled Kent to hand Tavernier the chance to score from the spot in the 22nd minute.



The young English winger pounced on a poor clearance to level and then set up Malen three minutes before half-time to really spark the tie into life.



But Rangers steadied and Tavernier fired home at the back post after Hummels fresh air kicked at a cross.



A soft foul by Alfredo Morelos on Emre Can saw Kent's winner ruled out but Rangers still progressed 6-4.



Zenit St Petersburg, the only Russian side left in European competition, exited 0-0 at Real Betis with an injury-time goal being ruled out to prevent them salvaging a 3-2 home defeat.



RB Leipzig won 3-1 at Real Sociedad to progress 5-3 on aggregate.



Andre Silva grabbed a superb second half winner after Willi Orban had opened the scoring on the rebound from Silva's missed penalty before the break.



Martín Zubimendi pulled one back for the hosts but they could not find the equalizer to force extra-time and Emil Forsberg's late penalty put the game beyond doubt.



Atalanta won 3-0 at Olympiacos to go through 5-1 and Porto drew 2-2 at Lazio to progress 4-3. Braga and Sheriff went to extra-time.







