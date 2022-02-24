Joe Biden announces sanctions and export controls against Russia over invasion of Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia has made an unprovoked assault on Ukraine and it is going largely as the U.S. predicted.

Biden vowed severe sanctions after what he called a flagrant violation of international law and Russia's rejection of diplomacy.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS AND EXPORT CONTROLS AGAINST RUSSIA

U.S. leader Joe Biden announced severe new sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, including freezing assets of major banks and cutting off high-tech exports to the country.

"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," Biden said.

He said the steps imposed in coordination with Europe will block top Russian banks from the US financial system and "cut off more than half of Russia's high-tech imports."







