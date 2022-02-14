News World Poisoning leaves one dead and several others injured at restaurant in German city of Weiden

Poisoning leaves one dead and several others injured at restaurant in German city of Weiden

DPA WORLD Published February 14,2022 Subscribe

After a visit to a restaurant in the southern German city of Weiden in the Bavarian region of Upper Palatinate, a 52-year-old man may have died of poisoning.



Seven others were injured, some even seriously, the police announced on Sunday. According to initial findings, the guests had shared a bottle of drink and soon after, however, symptoms of poisoning became noticeable in all of them.



The guests were taken to hospital, and the 52-year-old from the district of Schwandorf died on Sunday night. According to the police, the others were not in danger of dying.



For reasons of investigation, the police did not want to say which drink was involved. The criminal investigation department has taken over the investigation and a special commission has been set up.



A police spokesperson told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR) that there was a suspicion of negligent homicide. The police do not assume intent and are investigating in all directions.



In addition, no particular person is currently listed as a suspect, the BR report continued.



The restaurant is located in the city centre of Weiden. When police and rescue workers arrived, some of the guests, who were between 33 and 52 years old, were lying on the floor.



The police are now looking for witnesses who observed what happened.





