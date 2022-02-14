Bennett arrives in Bahrain on 1st visit by Israeli prime minister

Israeli Prime Naftali Bennett on Monday arrived in Bahrain, according to a statement issued by his office.

Bennett's visit came upon an invitation of Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday evening.

The visit by Bennett is the first by an Israeli premier to Bahrain. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have already visited the oil-rich country.

The statement said Bennett will meet with "the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa."

It also noted that the Israeli prime minister had previously met with his Bahraini counterpart at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) held last November in Glasgow.

Talks between the two leaders will focus on "ways to strengthen bilateral ties," the statement said.

"Additionally, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince will also discuss the importance of peace, advancement and prosperity in the region, and especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation," it added.

Bennett will also meet with the ministers of finance, industry and transport, and with representatives of the local Jewish community, the statement read.

Bahrain is among the four Arab countries that signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize their relations with Israel in 2020.