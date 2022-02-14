Turkey, UAE sign 13 agreements in various areas

Turkey and United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday signed 13 agreements on various areas during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the Gulf country.

Agreements on the defense industry, health, climate change, industry, technology, trade, economy, culture, agriculture, trade, economy, youth, transportation, disaster management, meteorology, communication, and archive were signed during the meeting between the Turkish and UAE delegation chaired jointly by Erdoğan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Erdoğan is in the UAE for a two-day visit at the invitation of Al Nahyan.

Erdoğan, who last visited the UAE in 2013, told a news conference at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport before leaving that Turkey and the UAE started a new era in bilateral relations with the visit of the Abu Dhabi crown prince to Ankara last November.

On Sunday, Turkey's Communications Directorate announced that bilateral relations between Turkey and the UAE, and steps to deepen cooperation would be discussed during Erdoğan's visit.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments with an understanding of establishing and maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Erdoğan will also visit the Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, where Turkey's national day will be celebrated.

Ties between Turkey and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

The Abu Dhabi crown prince's visit led to the announcement of a $10-billion fund for investments in Turkey. Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, environment, finance, and trade.